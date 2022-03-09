At P.S. 321 William Penn in Park Slope, close to 90% of the 1,200-plus eligible elementary schoolers are vaccinated.

On the other side of Prospect Park, at P.S. 092 Adrian Hegeman in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, just 13% of students reported the same.

Recently released data from the New York City Department of Education showed wide variations in student vaccination rates from school to school, leaving many children unprotected against future outbreaks. Elementary school students, in particular, were under-vaccinated compared to older children, the data showed.

The figures arrived as the city and state at large began dropping vaccine and mask mandates, signaling an end to many of the mitigation measures that characterized the first two years of the pandemic. That shift included New York City schools, where children older than 5 were no longer required to wear masks as of this week.

COVID cases in New York City are way down from their omicron peak, with an average of 610 new confirmed infections per day over the last week, statistics showed. That’s still three times higher than past lulls, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that vaccines and testing alone were enough to manage the pandemic in areas where COVID transmission and hospitalizations are low.

All of New York City currently falls in the "low risk" category, making vaccination a priority for keeping COVID rates in check.