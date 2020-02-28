About a year ago, Sarah Sanzari and a group of five friends decided they wanted to take a trip abroad together. Given different work schedules and priorities, hammering out the logistics proved to be complicated. But last May, the six women, who are all in their 30s, hunkered down in Sanzari's Upper East Side apartment for a planning session. They worked out the details and settled on a 10-day trip to Japan, a country all of them had had on their travel wish list for a long time because of their interest in the culture and the food. They booked their flights to Tokyo for March 26th, 2020.

"We’ve really been looking forward to it for a long time," Sanzari told Gothamist.

It's now unclear if they'll go through with it. Since the coronavirus outbreak, the friends have been furiously texting one another. "We’re a little bit divided," she said. "Some of us are more nervous than others."

The coronavirus has become an unexpected wild card that is forcing many travelers to rethink or cancel their plans and wreaking havoc on the travel industry. The contagion, which originated in China and has now infected more than 83,000 and resulted in at least 2,858 deaths, has spread to countries in every continent except for Antartica. A recent surge of cases in South Korea, Italy and Iran have troubled World Health Organization experts about a possible pandemic.

Dr. Irwin Redlener, the director of Columbia University's National Center for Disaster Preparedness, said that in recent weeks friends and family members have been calling and texting him with their travel dilemmas. Like other health experts, he is advising people to stay current on the news and to consult official health authorities' websites.

"It's a very fluid and dynamic situation," he said, adding, "Your doctor is not in all that much better a position to advise you."

With that in mind, here are some guidelines and factors to consider.

Check the list of travel advisories the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued.

People traveling from the U.S. should first consult the CDC's coronavirus website for travelers. Since January, the CDC has recommended that Americans avoid all nonessential travel to China. On Monday, the agency added South Korea to that list as well. The CDC recently identified Iran, Italy and Japan as countries where older adults and those with chronic medical conditions should consider postponing nonessential travel.

The CDC has warned those going to Hong Kong to avoid contact with sick people and to practice precautions such as washing their hands frequently for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

The agency is currently monitoring the situation in three other Asian countries—Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand—where there have been cases of coronavirus but not sustained or widespread enough to meet the criteria for a travel advisory.

Given the evolving nature of the outbreak, travelers should check the CDC's website frequently for changes in its travel guidance. Sanzari said that she and her friends were waiting to see if the CDC raises their level of warning for Japan to advising against nonessential travel for all Americans. In that case, she said, they would abandon their trip.

An equally difficult quandary is facing people who have booked trips to countries not currently on the CDC's watch list but which are likely to see some spread of disease.

Dan Chen, a risk manager who works at an investment bank in Manhattan, said he had booked a nine-day family vacation to London during the official spring break week in April. "My kids are very into Harry Potter so this is an ideal location," he said, adding, "This is trip we’ve been looking forward to. I really want to visit London. I’ve never been there before."

There are currently 19 confirmed cases in the United Kingdom, albeit all from people infected abroad. Chen said he planned to cancel their trip should the cases "multiply exponentially" over the next month. He has not checked with the airlines but he confessed he is prepared to lose money on the flights. In the end, he said the safety of his family was more important.

Find out if the museums or other sightseeing locations you want to visit are still open.

The viral outbreak has forced the temporary closure of festivals, concerts and cultural institutions. Due to the outbreak in northern Italy, several popular sightseeing destinations in Milan have shuttered, including the Fondazione Prada, La Scala opera house, and the Duomo di Milano. The Venice Carnival ended two days early, and the Peggy Guggenheim Collection said it would close until March 1.