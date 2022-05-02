A draft majority opinion obtained by Politico suggested the U.S. Supreme Court has voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to a report published Monday.

The draft, written by Justice Samuel Alito, said the landmark 1973 decision protecting abortion rights, along with a 1992 decision known as Planned Parenthood v. Casey that reinforced those rights, "must be overruled," according to the "Opinion of the Court" document cited in the report. The final ruling will not be made public, however, until it is published sometime in the next few months, and may still be subject to change, according to the outlet.

The report said the court's overturning of federal abortion rights would leave it up to individual states to determine whether or not to allow them.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul shared her initial reaction to the report on Monday, calling on New Yorkers to keep abortion rights in mind when they head to the polls later this year to pick their governor.

"Make no mistake: reproductive rights are on the ballot this year," she said on Twitter. "As governor, I will ensure that New York protects the right to safe, legal abortion — always."

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy called it a "truly dark day in America" on Twitter and assured his state that abortion rights would not be affected by the potentially groundbreaking decision.

"This year, I signed the Freedom of Reproductive Choice Act, – codifying a woman's right to choose into state law," Murphy said on Twitter. "New Jersey will not go backwards on reproductive rights."