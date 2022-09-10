“It became true six months to a year after people had been either infected or immunized or both that those antibodies became resilient to individual mutations,” Bieniasz said. As a testament to that, very few re-infections were reported in New York during the first 20 months of the pandemic.

The booster shots keep that process moving forward, Bieniasz said. Each time you get one, the body gets a temporary blockade against infection. The same happens with catching a new variant, but that comes with the chances of becoming sick.

“The less infection there is that's around, the less people will die,” Bieniasz said.

Ok, sure. But why the rush this summer to update the vaccines to fight BA.4/BA.5?

The problem is that omicron’s emergence disrupted the arms race between the coronavirus and our immune systems’ antibodies.

New mutations that occur in the context of omicron are now having a larger effect on the virus and its ability to get around our defenses against infection, according to recent research from Bieniasz’s lab.

“Each of those mutations is basically taking a subset of antibodies off the table in terms of protection,” he said.

But I heard the new boosters weren’t even tested in humans before authorization, only in mice? How do we know that the shots work?

It’s true that scientists haven’t finished clinical trials with the new COVID-19 booster shots that are currently in circulation. Pfizer and Moderna say those human tests remain ongoing.

But the new boosters are what’s known as “bivalent” vaccines, meaning the shots target two versions of the virus — the original strain from 2020 and recent versions of omicron (BA.4 and BA.5). Human safety trials had been conducted with earlier iterations of the bivalent vaccine that genetically targeted BA.1, the predecessor of BA.4 and BA.5. The underlying formula isn’t sufficiently different from the original vaccine to expect any issues, said Blaser from Rutgers.

This summer’s process also mirrors what happens with the seasonal influenza vaccine. Given the manufacturing process is essentially the same year to year, the annual flu shot doesn’t undergo clinical trials in humans — and that’s been the case for several years. Likewise, the seasonal flu vaccine targets multiple strains of influenza at the same time.

“These days, the usual [flu] vaccine is a trivalent vaccine. It's got parts of three different viruses,” Blaser said. “Two are from influenza A strains, and one is from influenza B.”

It’s also commonplace to measure the effectiveness of the flu vaccine after it’s already given out — which is part of the plan for the new COVID-19 bivalent boosters.

Mice are also regularly used to measure antibody responses to the flu vaccine, and those measurements tend to mirror what happens in people.

Based on the available data so far, Pfizer, Moderna and the U.S. Food & Drug Administration expect the COVID-19 bivalent vaccines to reinforce the immune system against the coronavirus.

“The work with mice has been proven year after year to be a very good predictor of the response in humans,” Blaser said.

Well, I don’t really care if I get infected. What’s the worst that could happen?

Prior to COVID-19, people headed into the winter season without masks or other precautions against respiratory disease. For protection against the flu, for example, society relies almost solely on vaccination, which can help ease the burden the virus takes on society.

Flu vaccination uptake by communities, however, has historically been low — with only 40% of adults and 60% of kids taking annual flu shots in recent memory. The CDC estimates that influenza caused up to 52,000 deaths and 700,000 hospitalizations in the U.S during bad years.

But COVID-19’s impact is far worse. As of this week, the disease has already killed more than 200,000 Americans since the start of 2022.

“We're in a bit of a complicated situation, because we have a population of people that have extraordinarily variable degrees of immunity — extraordinarily variable histories in terms of exposure,” Bieniasz said. “It becomes very difficult to give advice.”