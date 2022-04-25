“The firemen were running back and forth. I eventually saw someone bring someone out and they were doing CPR on the person,” neighbor Euline Robin told Gothamist. “There was a lot of smoke and a lot of fire.”

The cause of the fire remains unknown, but Narcisse said that wind appeared to worsen the flames. The house sits on the edge of a creek that flows out of the Jamaica Bay.

Family members and neighbors were aware at the time that at least one resident of the building was unaccounted for, Robin said. The body was ultimately discovered on Sunday night, hours after Mayor Eric Adams and other city officials held a press conference to announce the firefighter’s death.

“New York City has lost one of its bravest today – Firefighter Timothy Klein,” Adams said. “He lost his life doing the job we asked of him every day – bravely fighting to save others from fire. We pray for his family and his fellow Firefighters during this terribly painful time.”