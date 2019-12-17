In the years after World War II, most countries signed a United Nations agreement pledging to protect those fleeing persecution. But there are now more people forcibly displaced from their homes — 70 million — than at any time in history, and hardly any of them will find a new country to settle in. To understand the breadth of the global refugee crisis, and the failure of the international system designed to protect refugees, Gothamist/WNYC reporter Matt Katz went to a country that doesn’t get much attention when it comes to this issue: Japan.

This stable and wealthy nation awards legal status to fewer than 1 percent of asylum seekers, despite a shrinking population and need for laborers. The following series of audio reports introduces listeners to both asylum seekers desperate to make a home in Japan, and the Japanese citizens who don’t think refugees can ever become Japanese. We look at how asylum seekers increasingly end up detained, and we visit the Japanese version of a sanctuary city. Through it all, we hear echoes of the politics of the Trump Administration, and see shadows of the struggle of immigrant New Yorkers, past and present.