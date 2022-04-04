On a recent afternoon, a sales associate at Street Lawyer Services, a marijuana dispensary on the Lower East Side, scrolled through the shop’s inventory on a screen as Oliver, a return customer, looked on. Because of the store’s “gifting” model, he was technically there to purchase digital content such as a video or mixtape that just happened to come with a cannabis gift of his choice.

Oliver chose a $40 “content pack” that included THC edibles packaged to look like a popular brand of sour gummies. He weighed different options for a vape cartridge, finally landing on one labeled with a strain called “Girl Scout Cookies” for $60. His total for these and other goodies came to about $200, and he also opted to become a member of the shop. That way, he could get future discounts and perks, which include free access to the colorfully painted lounge in the back.

Oliver, who asked for his last name to be withheld because of the stigma still associated with cannabis, said he preferred this retail experience over texting a dealer.

“It’s a great thing,” he said. “I feel like it's more regulated and safer. I like walking into a store better than some random guy coming to my house.”

But as official as a branded storefront may seem, the unlicensed dispensaries that have been popping up on the Lower East Side and in other parts of New York City are just as unregulated as any delivery service. The main difference is the visibility with which they operate and the new era of the cannabis industry they represent.

New York City is already known for having one of the most robust underground cannabis markets in the world. There’s no shortage of potent products or sophisticated branding, and convenient home delivery has been the norm ever since the advent of cell phones.

But since New York legalized marijuana for adult use last March and lowered the penalties for unlawful sales, it’s also become increasingly easy to pick up a pre-rolled joint or bag of gummies from a store. That’s the case even though the first licensed dispensaries aren’t supposed to open until the end of 2022. Some shops pointed to loopholes in the law to make the case that they’re operating legally.