Labor activists rallied Monday afternoon in front of the Greenwich Village residence of Howard Schultz, the interim CEO of Starbucks, before marching up Fifth Avenue to gather outside the penthouse owned by Jeff Bezos, the founder and executive chairman of Amazon. They called on the executives to recognize and negotiate with the unions that have formed at their companies and to stop seeking to deter organizing efforts.

Starbucks and Amazon union organizers from across New York state and from other parts of the country were joined by supporters who came to show solidarity with them on Labor Day. Elected officials including State Sen. Jessica Ramos and Councilmember Tiffany Caban were also in attendance at the demonstration, which eventually made its way to Times Square.

“The way we’re organizing is real grassroots, nontraditional, new school, new generation of organizing, and that’s what it’s going to take to get these companies to bend a knee and come to the table,” Chris Smalls, president of the Amazon Labor Union, told the crowd gathered in front of Schultz’s building.

Both companies have pushed back against the fresh wave of union organizing they have seen over the past couple of years.

Smalls helped lead the successful organizing effort at the Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, known as JFK8, which became the company’s first shop to vote to unionize in April. The National Labor Relations Board recently decided to uphold the win after it was challenged by Amazon – but Amazon has vowed to appeal the decision.