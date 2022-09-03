New union drives are spiking, but the overall number of workers represented by unions hasn’t budged in New York City or nationwide, according to an annual report released by the CUNY School of Labor and Urban Studies ahead of Labor Day.

New union elections surged nationwide during the second quarter of 2022, up to 685 drives, a 49% increase from the previous quarter, and nearly three times as many as the second quarter of 2020 — the depths of COVID-19 when union elections unsurprisingly came to a grinding halt. The number of recent drives, however, was on par with levels seen in 2016 and lower than many years before that.

Though unionization efforts have lurched into the foreground with a boost in media attention and public sympathy around historic campaigns like the Amazon Labor Union’s successful drive on Staten Island, the overall number of people who have joined unions over the last year-and-a-half remains relatively low. Between January 2021 and June 2022, new unionized workers accounted for less than 1% of all workers in New York City, the report found.

Still, New York City led the nation in rates of newly unionized workers, followed by Seattle and Boston, according to the report.

Ruth Milkman, a sociologist of labor and labor studies at CUNY who co-authored the report, pointed out that with the exception of Amazon, many of the shops that have voted to unionize in recent months had relatively few workers. Around 4,362 Starbucks workers have now voted to join unions nationwide, the report found, slightly more than 1% of the company’s estimated 383,000 employees.