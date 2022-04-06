CityMD and some other privately run health care providers in New York City are starting to charge uninsured patients for COVID-19 tests and treatments after a key federal funding stream dried up on March 22.

Similar funds to cover the cost of administering COVID-19 vaccines to uninsured patients ran out on Tuesday. Although providers can’t charge patients for the shots, they can stop offering them, according to an analysis from KFF.

The U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) announced in mid-March that it would stop accepting reimbursement claims for these COVID-19-related services “due to a lack of sufficient funds.” The money dried up as lawmakers in Congress reached an impasse last month over how much more COVID-19 aid to approve.

While negotiations are ongoing, city-run health sites will continue to provide COVID-19 services to all, regardless of insurance status, a spokesperson for the New York City health department confirmed Tuesday.

But Kamin Health, a small urgent care company with locations in Brooklyn and Queens, started charging people without insurance $75 for a rapid test and $125 for a PCR test on March 31.

“We're forced to do this literally to be able to pay our bills,” said Yosef Hershkop, a regional manager for the company.