Acquiring a monkeypox vaccine is starting to look a lot like the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when for many, booking an appointment was a clerical headache.

A highly anticipated shipment of the JYNNEOS vaccine arrived in New York City this week as officials raced to combat the rising number of monkeypox. The city’s health department made the announcement in a tweet Wednesday morning, adding that more appointments for the vaccine, administered in two doses over four weeks, would become available later in the afternoon. But then, things went haywire.

From there, “an unfortunate glitch” and “technical difficulties,” riddled the system as the health department apologized on Twitter.

“Due to an unfortunate glitch, monkeypox vaccine appointments were made available prematurely,” the DOH tweeted on Wednesday. “Rest assured, more appointments will be available this afternoon, and we will update here and on our website when they are available.”