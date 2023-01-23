City officials quietly painted over a graffiti-coated tunnel in Washington Heights this weekend – drawing backlash from residents and community leaders who accused them of “whitewashing” the neighborhood’s culture. The surprise scrubbing came on Friday morning, as Department of Transportation workers removed the colorful street art and public murals that have long lined the walls of the 191st Street pedestrian tunnel. News of the finished product sparked widespread outrage. “What happened here is just a slap in the face to the community,” said Luiggy Gomez, an event producer and lifelong Washington Heights resident. “They erased history.”

The tunnel is covered in white after the city painted over the artwork. Photo courtesy Phillipe Chatelain

The unusual corridor, which runs deep underground for three blocks between Broadway and the 1 train subway station on St Nicholas Avenue, has been the subject of growing concerns – and media attention – over homelessness, drug use, and other grim conditions in recent weeks. But while city officials had discussed adding more services and light to the passageway, those conversations didn’t include plans to white out the “iconic” walls, according to Councilmember Carmen De La Rosa, who represents the area. “No one ever asked them to paint the tunnel. That’s never been the source of the problem,” De La Rosa told Gothamist. “The community felt ownership of the art and culture that’s expressed there.” Vincent Barone, a spokesperson for the Department of Transportation, which controls the tunnel, didn’t say what prompted the cleaning, but noted the agency planned to create a new art project in the tunnel. “We look forward to working closely with the community and local elected officials on a project that celebrates the culture and diversity that makes New York so special,” he said. The 1,000-foot tunnel has long been a contentious piece of street infrastructure. Unlike other pedestrian corridors, it is managed by the city, rather than the MTA, and is technically a public street. That designation has prompted decades of bureaucratic infighting, as well as complaints of neglect directed at city agencies.

The tunnel as it looked in 2015, following the city-sponsored mural project. Jen Chung/Gothamist