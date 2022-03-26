On the morning of Feb. 24, the day the Russian military launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Iryna Plaskon and her husband Andriy jumped in their car with their two young daughters and drove from their hometown of Lviv in western Ukraine to the Polish border.

Four days later they landed in New York City. They were the first wave of what is expected to be tens of thousands of displaced Ukrainians arriving to the United States.

“You don’t know whether you’ll go back soon or if you’ll have to start a new life here,” said Iryna Plaskon, who now stays with her family in a basement Airbnb in Sunset Park.

In response to the growing displacement, members of New York’s Ukrainian community have mobilized, creating an ad hoc network of volunteers who are attempting to smooth passage for the new and expected arrivals. They are doing this by opening their homes, offering legal advice on immigration, and providing opportunities to earn cash by cooking meals and doing other odd jobs.

The new arrivals “have no friends, they have no relatives, they have no money, they have no right to work,” said Yuliya Zolotarevsky, a member of the Ukrainian community of Brooklyn. Zolotarevsky, who works at Brooklyn Public Library by day, has been inundated with offers of help from longtime residents since she wrote a post on social media. The response to that post inspired her to create a Facebook page, “New York Communities for Ukrainian Refugees.”

The site states, “We are not an organization with a Board of Trustees and Human Resources department, but rather a community for the people and by the people.”

The posts variously provide news updates – noting the Biden administration’s announcement this week to accept 100,000 Ukrainian refugees – as well as encouragement to community members to provide work to Ukrainians who have just arrived and are in urgent need of money and lack the legal ability to obtain jobs.