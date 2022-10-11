A new study abroad program at Hunter College has brought together students from Ukraine and Russia with one thing in common: They’ve all fled the war.

The six undergraduate students – three from Russia and three from Ukraine – are studying everything from biology to political science. During a get-together last week attended by Gothamist, hints of tension surfaced: One Ukrainian student said she tries to stay away from Russian neighborhoods in the city.

Another student from Moscow said he still loved his home country of Russia, but feared it will fall deeper into autocracy.

All the students shared an overwhelming anxiety about their friends and families back home – and an appreciation of the opportunity at Hunter. The university is assisting each student with tuition and financial aid so they can continue studies disrupted by the conflict.

They shared their stories as momentum in the war shifted again. On Monday, Russia retaliated with a barrage of deadly air strikes after a successful Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Georgii Lifshits’ journey to Hunter College from his hometown of Moscow began days after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the invasion of Ukraine in February. Lifshits, 22, left his family and rode trains and buses to Estonia. He then took a ferry to Finland and flew to New York City.

Along the way, Lifshits scrubbed all traces of anti-Putin, pro-democracy activism from his phone, laptop, and social media for fear of being detained.

Now he’s joined the Hunter College Class of 2024.

“It feels like an island of stability,” said Lifshits, a biology major who is studying neuroscience. “(For) the first time, in a few months, there was some certainty in my life. It just was kind of a miracle that such a program even exists.”

Hunter College President Jennifer Raab said the study abroad program was quickly organized in the early days of the invasion.

“When the war erupted, everyone was thinking about ways to help support,” said Raab. “We really said to ourselves, ‘can we offer an education to students who are really at risk of disrupting their education? And can we open our doors?’”

Olha, 21, a student from Kyiv who, like others, didn’t want to give her last name because of security concerns, was already studying abroad at a large public university in Ohio when the war broke out.

She was terrified for her family, who live in a small town in western Ukraine. Her father joined the military and was out of contact for days. Her mother and younger brother sheltered numerous Ukrainian residents, hiding together in the basement as air raid sirens blared.

The war made paying tuition in Ohio a challenge, but Olha couldn’t go home. She’s now at Hunter studying economics while worrying about her family. Her classmates, meanwhile, have other interests.

She said her classmates were talking about the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial while she was spending all day checking in on the latest news from the war, worried about her family.

"It was kind of like two different realities for me," Olha said.

Olha said she’d visited Veselka, the Ukrainian restaurant in the East Village. But she wasn’t in a hurry to visit any Russian eateries. “To be honest, I try to avoid the Russian community here,” she said.