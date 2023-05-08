The driver of a rented U-Haul truck who plowed into 10 people during a terrifying rampage through Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Sunset Park in February was indicted for murder on Monday, according to an announcement from Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez.

Weng Sor, 62, was ordered held without bail following his arraignment before Brooklyn Supreme Court Judge Danny Chun. His 25-count indictment includes charges of murder, attempted murder and assault.

Sor, formerly of Las Vegas, Nevada, allegedly drove the truck into multiple cyclists and pedestrians during a harrowing 40 minutes on the morning of February 13. Eyewitnesses and surveillance video from the route of his attack depicted the carnage.

YiJie Ye, a 44-year-old father of three, was struck near Bay Ridge Parkway and Fifth Avenue while working on an e-bike for a food delivery service. He died of head injuries, according to a media statement.

Several others, including two police officers, were also hurt. The victims’ injuries included rib fractures, a pelvic fracture, broken legs and more, with some requiring extensive surgery.

Sor was taken into custody that day after police stopped his U-Haul at the Brooklyn entrance to the Battery Park Tunnel, around 11 a.m.

“This was a terrifying incident in which we allege that an innocent pedestrian and numerous cyclists were intentionally targeted and mowed down by this defendant, including a father of three who did not survive his injuries.” Gonzalez said in his statement. “We will now seek to bring the defendant to justice and to keep the streets of Brooklyn safe.”

Sor is expected back in court on May 31st.