A 31-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after he was stabbed on a subway train in Brooklyn early Sunday morning, according to the NYPD.

It’s the second reported subway stabbing in two days.

The NYPD says the stabbing happened at around two o’clock in the morning on a Manhattan-bound J train. Police said they were called to respond to a dispute between passengers that was turning violent. When police arrived, they found the 31-year-old victim stabbed in the torso. The victim's identity has not been released, but police said the man is recovering at Kings County Hospital and is in stable condition.

This came almost 24 hours after another man was found stabbed several times in the torso on a southbound No. 4 train.

Police responded to a 9-1-1 call around four o’clock Saturday morning about a man slumped over on the train as it entered the 14th Street station at Union Square. When they arrived, they found 32-year-old Tavon Silver of the Bronx unconscious with stab wounds.

Silver was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.

Police said no arrests have been made in either of the weekend stabbings and investigations continue.

Another man, 36-year-old Devictor Ouedraogo, was fatally stabbed on a northbound J train on Tuesday. 20-year-old Jordan Williams was arrested and charged with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the stabbing. Williams was later released without bail.

Williams’ attorney has claimed his client acted in self defense, according to published reports.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.