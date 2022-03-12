Two people were stabbed inside the bustling Museum of Modern Art in Midtown on Saturday afternoon, triggering a mini-stampede according to police and witnesses.

The stabbings took place at around 4:15 p.m. officials said. Hundreds of museum patrons flocked to the exits as word of the attacks spread, witnesses described. It was unclear if the person responsible for the attacks had been apprehended and the investigation is ongoing, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

“I was just getting my ticket scanned and I saw the people in front of me turn around rapidly and start running out,” said Christian Desrosiers, 34, describing the frantic scene. “I turned and ran too in what became a big crowd rushing out.”