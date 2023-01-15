Two planes came within 1,000 feet of colliding at JFK Airport on Friday night, prompting an investigation from the Federal Aviation Administration

Air traffic controllers at the airport realized an American Airlines plane bound for London was crossing a runway just before 9 p.m. in front of a Delta Air Lines jet that was accelerating for takeoff, according to Elizabeth Isham Cory, an FAA spokesperson.

According to the agency’s preliminary analysis, Delta pilots were able to abort their takeoff, stopping the plane short of the American Airlines jet.

“Delta will work with and assist aviation authorities on a full review of flight 1943 on Jan. 13 regarding a successful aborted takeoff procedure at New York-JFK,” said Delta spokesperson Savannah Huddleston. “We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and delay of their travels.”

American Airlines representatives deferred to the FAA for comment.

The aborted Delta flight was headed to Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, and its 145 passenger and 6 crew members were delayed until next morning, Huddleston said. The American Airlines flight departed later Friday night.

The incident comes at the heels of a nationwide computer outage that grounded flights across the country.