Two people were shot near the Franklin Avenue-Medgar Evers College subway stop in Crown Heights on Wednesday, according to police and witnesses at the scene.

An NYPD spokesperson said the shooting occurred at 821 Franklin Ave., outside the Wise Deli & Grill, at about 9:30 a.m.

Police said one person was shot in the right leg and another was shot in the left arm. They are receiving treatment at Kings County Hospital.

The department did not yet have any information to share about the victims’ ages or conditions and said no arrests have been made at this time. The spokesperson said the NYPD is looking for two male teens who fled.

The scene of the shooting is near a handful of schools, and a Department of Education spokesperson said several are under “shelter-in” orders, including W.E.B. DuBois Academic High School, P.S. 241, Clara Barton High School and the International High School at Prospect Heights, though the shooting was an “off-campus, non-school related incident.”

Dainanna Beresford, 17, a senior at Clara Barton, said the shooting occurred outside the deli where students often get food. She said there was a long line to get into her school building.

Kayla Mayard, 17, a Clara Barton junior, said gun violence outside her school isn’t uncommon.

“We gotta stop the violence,” she said. “This is not it.”

Jessica Gould contributed reporting.