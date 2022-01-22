Adams, a former police captain who won the election last year campaigning to make New York City safer, has been met with a barrage of high-profile crimes before his first month in office has even concluded.

These are the third and fourth police officers to be shot this week; a police officer is expected to recover after being shot while executing a narcotics warrant on Staten Island on Thursday, and a police officer was shot in the leg in Brooklyn on Tuesday. On January 1st, Adams' first day as mayor, an off-duty officer was grazed by a bullet in East Harlem and the violence has persisted through his first weeks in office.

In addition to the attacks on officers, a 19-year-old Burger King employee was fatally shot during a robbery in East Harlem on January 9th. Less than a week later, a woman died after being shoved into the path of an oncoming train at the Times Square subway station. And on Thursday, an 11-month-old baby was shot in the face when she was caught in the crossfire of two men in The Bronx.

"It is our city against the killers," Adams said from the hospital Friday night, adding later, "We need Washington to join us and act now to stop the flow of guns."

Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted her condolences: "My heart is with Harlem, the officers and their families, and @NYPDnews after tonight’s tragic shooting. My team is ready to support @NYCMayor in any way necessary."