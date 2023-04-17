Two people have been charged with operating a secret police station in Manhattan’s Chinatown with a mission to repress Chinese dissidents living in the United States on behalf of the People’s Republic of China, federal prosecutors said Monday.

“Harry” Lu Jianwang, 61, of the Bronx, and Chen Jinping, 59, of Manhattan, were arrested at their homes Monday morning, prosecutors said. They are charged with conspiring to act as agents of the People’s Republic of China and obstruction of justice, prosecutors said. They will appear in federal court in Brooklyn this afternoon, prosecutors said.

The police station was located in an office building, prosecutors said. It closed in the fall of 2022 after the people running it learned that the FBI was investigating, prosecutors said. The office began as a place where Chinese citizens could do things like renew drivers licenses. But people working in the office were soon asked to track down dissidents living across the country.

"This prosecution reveals the Chinese government's flagrant violation of our nation's sovereignty by establishing a secret police station in the middle of New York City," Breon Peace, the top federal prosecutor in Brooklyn, said in a statement.

The arrests come as nationwide interest has swirled around Chinese intelligence efforts within the United States. In February, a U.S. fighter shot down a Chinese balloon off the coast of South Carolina after it had traversed much of the country. That action prompted a swirl of outrage in Washington, and it helped prompt the cancellation of a trip to China by Secretary of State Antony Blinken. China has argued that it was an off-course weather balloon, but newly leaked intelligence documents indicate it was one of at least five spy balloons spotted by the U.S. military.

Other foreign governments have been accused of operating within New York City in the recent past. In 2021, prosecutors charged four Iranian intelligence operatives with planning to kidnap a New York City-based Iranian-American journalist and outspoken critic of the regime. The U.S. Treasury later sanctioned Iran for the alleged plot. Iran also denied involvement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.