Amazon is challenging the results of the JFK8 election in a legal proceeding before the National Labor Relations Board that could stall any contract negotiations for months.

Union attorney Seth Goldstein said the latest layoffs of union organizers are part of the ongoing effort by Amazon to undermine the burgeoning union.

“Their approach is, rather than meet and negotiate with the union, they’re trying to get rid of the union through unfair labor practices,” Goldstein said, adding they would huddle with the workers later Monday evening to determine legal next steps. “It’s not gonna work.”

Kelly Nantel, an Amazon spokesperson declined to confirm the number of senior managers who’d been laid off but said, “we’ve spent time evaluating aspects of the operations and leadership at JFK8 and, as a result, have made some management changes.”

Nantel didn’t immediately return a request for comment on the firing of Cusick and Dutchin.

Several other union organizers have faced termination by Amazon over the two years workers have been laying the groundwork for last month’s historic union election. The Amazon Labor Union’s interim president, Chris Smalls, was fired after leading a walkout to protest the company’s COVID-19 safety protocols. The company said Smalls violated its COVID-19 isolation procedures.

Amazon fired another employee who helped lead the walkout, Gerald Bryson. Last month, an administrative judge ordered Amazon to give Bryson his job back and to pay him lost wages, though the company has indicated it’s appealing the decision and maintains Bryson was fired for cursing at another worker over a bullhorn. Organizer Daequan Smith, who’d been commuting to the Staten Island warehouse from a Bronx homeless shelter, was also fired in what the NLRB determined was illegal retaliation. That case is ongoing.

Organizers say layoffs and the regular churn of new employees are a built-in part of Amazon’s business model, and one of the issues they campaigned around. The New York Times reported the company had a 150 percent annual turnover rate — double that of similar businesses. Many organizers described workers getting suddenly fired only to be hired back weeks or months later. Union backers were pushing to have just-cause protections built into their forthcoming contract which would block that type of random layoff.

After Cusick was blocked from his employee account last week, he described two days of frantic calls to workers in call centers halfway across the world trying to understand what had happened. Nearly 48 hours later, he got an automated email telling him he’d been fired.

“This letter confirms the date of your voluntary resignation due to job abandonment,” the letter, a copy of which was provided to Gothamist, read. He was still trying to figure out how to appeal the decision as of Monday.

“Have you ever read Kafka?” Cusick joked. “It’s not a humane system.”