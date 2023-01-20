Two people were killed after a six-seat airplane crashed in White Plains Thursday evening.

The victims included one passenger and one crew member, according to the preliminary report from the Federal Aviation Administration. The plane was flying from JFK Airport headed for Cuyahoga County Airport in Ohio when the pilot reported engine issues around 6:15 p.m.

The single-engine Beechcraft A36 plane crashed shortly after “under unknown circumstances in Peninsula Rye Lake,” in White Plans, according to the FAA's report.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

A spokesperson for the Westchester Police Department didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer is expected to provide an update on the crash later this morning.

This is a developing story.