Ten people were injured in a two-alarm fire Saturday morning at a Bronx apartment building where the management had been issued a violation for failure to install self-closing doors in one apartment, according to reports filed with the city.

Around 6:11 a.m., firefighters responded to a call at a six-story building at 2397 Grand Avenue near Fordham Road, where there were reports of a fire in a third-floor apartment, FDNY said.

More than 100 firefighters from 25 units battled the fire, and ten people were reported injured, including one firefighter, FDNY said. A pregnant woman and two children were rescued from the fourth floor, FDNY Deputy Chief David Simms told reporters at the scene.

Five of the injured were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, two were taken to Jacobi Hospital and three refused medical attention. News 12 reported the minor injuries were related to smoke inhalation. The fire was brought under control by 7:25 a.m., and the investigation into the cause continues, FDNY said.

The fire spread because the apartment door was left open, said Chief Simms.