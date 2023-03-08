Two older people have died from fatal crashes in recent days, with police saying the suspected perpetrators were young adults in their late teens.

Ana Rosa Infante, a 75-year-old Queens resident, died last week after being struck by a car in Flushing over a week earlier, on Feb. 21. Police said Infante was crossing the intersection at 47th Avenue and 192nd Street around 6 p.m. when an 18-year-old in a Toyota sedan hit her.

Infante was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where she died last Friday. The driver remained at the scene, and there have been no arrests in the case.

Another 75-year-old Queens resident was fatally struck by a car on Tuesday, police said. Rosaline Tulshi died after being struck by a 19-year-old driving a Lexus sedan in Hollis shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday, officials said.

Tulshi was crossing the intersection at 193rd Street and Jamaica Avenue when she was struck shortly after 6 p.m., according to police. She was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver also remained on the scene, and there have been no arrests. Both incidents are still being investigated.

At least 32 people, including 15 pedestrians, have been killed by motorists so far in 2023, according to data from the Department of Transportation along with the most recent deaths. That’s down from the same point last year, when 49 people, including 21 pedestrians, died from car crashes.

The DOT reported 252 traffic deaths in 2022, the second-highest annual total since former Mayor Bill de Blasio launched the city’s Vision Zero program in 2014 with the goal of eliminating fatal crashes.

Clayton Guse contributed reporting.