Mayor Eric Adams has one of the biggest bully pulpits in the country and for months he’s used it to drive home this message: Get rid of violent imagery on social media.

“Look at what we are showing now on social media,” the mayor said during a May interview on Pix 11. “We should be using artificial intelligence to identify words, identify phrases, to immediately remove and censor some of this information.”

He later added, “The type of violence that's being promoted on social media is beyond anything I've ever witnessed before.”

The mayor was responding to the online history of two recent mass shooting suspects. The man accused of the April subway shooting in Sunset Park had posted videos of violent ramblings on social media, and the suspect in the Buffalo grocery store shooting was live-streaming as the horror unfolded. The postings hurled Big Tech into the spotlight and inspired city and state leaders, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, to demand more from internet companies when it comes to policing the violence on their platforms.

The attack on social media has been a recurring theme in the mayor’s rhetoric, but his May remarks came just days after his own police department posted surveillance footage of violent perpetrators pointing guns at their victims.

The New York City Police Department has long used social media to share information on crimes under investigation and to get the public’s help finding suspects. Surveillance footage and imagery have become commonplace on the department’s Twitter and Facebook pages. But as technology progressed, so did the frequency of graphic imagery on the department’s online channels, creating a cycle of sometimes shockingly graphic imagery being shared online, picked up by local news outlets, and transmitted across the airwaves.

So while the mayor has been inveighing against the varied images of violence by civilians, there’s been no shortage of it streaming from the NYPD’s social media channels. The mayor’s office declined to comment, but the NYPD told Gothamist there was value in showing video of certain crimes in progress because it might motivate the public to help catch criminals.

The footage is often raw and unedited, except for the obscuring of victims’ faces. The posts often get picked up and shared by local media outlets and distributed on other social media platforms.

A tweet from June 7th showed a suspect tossing a 52-year-old woman onto subway tracks in the Bronx. A post on May 25th showed a 37-year-old woman getting violently kicked in the head and falling onto her back. On May 16th, the department posted footage on Twitter of a suspect in Queens beating a 24-year-old man over the head with a firearm. Another post from May 11th showed a suspect in Staten Island hitting a 54-year-old store employee on the head with a glass bottle and choking him. A tweet from May 4th showed a man in the Bronx punching a 77-year-old man in the face, knocking him over.