Former President Donald J. Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr. and his daughter Ivanka Trump are being called to testify next month as part of New York Attorney General Tish James’ investigation into the Trump Organization's business practices.

A court order released Wednesday set the start date for the testimony on July 15th. The deadline for the Trumps to appeal is Monday.

Last month, a four-judge panel issued subpoenas for the former president and his children to give testimony in the case. A federal judge also dismissed Trump’s lawsuit against James which claimed she had abused her authority.

The Attorney General’s office is investigating the former president’s company over allegations that he exaggerated its value in financial statements.

Trump’s lawyer Ronald P. Fischetti did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The former president's lawyers previously argued the order would violate their constitutional rights because their answers could be used against them in other criminal investigations.