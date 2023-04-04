Former U.S. President Donald Trump has arrived at Manhattan criminal court for his arraignment Tuesday afternoon.

Hundreds of Trump supporters, detractors and journalists from across the world lined up outside the courthouse to watch the unprecedented court proceedings, some waiting overnight to get a spot in the packed courtroom. Police have kept pro-Trump and anti-Trump protesters separate outside the courthouse, to avoid conflicts.

While the specifics of the case against Trump are still under seal, he is expected to face charges related to a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during his campaign for President in 2016.

The NYPD and court officers are on high alert for potential safety issues around the courthouse. Officials have said there are no known credible threats against the city at this time.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene gathered with pro-Trump supporters in Collect Pond Park Tuesday morning, ahead of the former president’s arrival. She has criticized Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for prosecuting the former president, calling the charges against him “fake crimes.” Mayor Eric Adams urged Greene and anyone else who plans to protest to be on their “best behavior.”

Others rallied to express their approval of the indictment, including Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and Rep. Jamaal Bowman. Some shook tambourines and chanted to a beat.

The full indictment is expected to be unsealed Tuesday afternoon.

Michelle Bocanegra and Charles Lane contributed reporting.