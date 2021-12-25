If it's the day after Christmas, it's time to start thinking about mulching your possibly very expensive tree—because it's Mulchfest Time!

The annual event starts a few days before the new year, on December 26th, when the New York City Parks Department offers 74 drop-off points for residents to bring their trees for, er, "tree-cycling." The locations can be seen on this map, and they include:

The Bronx

Van Cortlandt Park: Golf course at Bailey Ave. & Van Cortlandt Park S.

Brooklyn

Prospect Park: Lincoln Rd. & Ocean Ave.; Park Cir. & Parkside Ave.; Third St. & Prospect Park W.

Manhattan

Washington Square Park: Fifth Ave. & Washington Square N.

Queens

Hunters Point South Park: 51st Ave. and Center Blvd

Staten Island

Conference House Park: Parking lot at Hylan Blvd. & Satterlee St.