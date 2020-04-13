Some nurses are used to traveling to disaster areas, and for others it’s new.

Ellen Hanson, an emergency room nurse from La Crosse, Wisconsin, has been to Liberia to help Ebola patients and came to New York in 2012 to help with relief efforts after Superstorm Sandy. She said she’s not troubled by reports about lack of personal protective equipment here.

“I'm used to those limited-resource settings,” Hanson said. “Everywhere I’ve traveled internationally – places where there's been measles, there's been TB, there's been HIV -- there’s no protection. So this is kind of like Africa, but maybe even a little better.”

Hanson “only” signed up for six weeks at Northwell, in case the Covid-19 outbreak comes to rural Wisconsin, where she lives, and she’s needed back home. If not, she is open to extending her time in New York or traveling to other parts of the country where she’s needed.

A 33-year veteran at her hospital, Hanson doesn’t get much of a pay bump by coming to fight Covid. But that’s unusual. Most of the people the Cross Country Nurses agency hires make at least twice their normal wage — and some get four times as much, for high-demand specialties.

“Does it compensate for you risking your life? No, but it does help,” said Collier, the Brooklyn-based nurse.

Geena Raju, from Philadelphia, weighed many pros and cons before deciding to sign up with Cross Country and come to Long Island. She very much wants to help ailing patients and exhausted fellow nurses, and having her hourly salary doubled is enticing. But she’s also grown a bit nervous.

“I was excited at first, but that was a good two to three weeks ago,” said Raju, who’s worked as a hospital nurse for 13 years but is contracting as a traveling nurse for the first time. “With the news you're seeing, about how much they’re going through, getting to this peak, this apex, they’re talking about — I will say it became a little more and more concerning.”

Raju has had difficulty sleeping, but standing outside a ventilator operation refresher workshop, she said she’s ready for what’s ahead.

“This obviously is different than what we usually typically see in the hospital, but we see a lot,” she said. “I don’t really have second thoughts about coming, I just need to focus on what extra precautions I need to take and prepare my emotions and mental critical thinking.”

Raju signed on for eight weeks with Northwell. She, too, says if she’s not needed back home, she might stay longer – or travel elsewhere.