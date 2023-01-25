Two-dozen staff members of the various Manhattan bars huddled around the counter at Lucky Jacks, a local’s spot in the Lower East Side on Tuesday. They were there to get trained on when, and how, to administer Narcan – the brand name for the drug naloxone, a medication administered via nasal spray that reserves the effects of an opioid overdose.

Overdose prevention trainer Alexandra Clarke walked the bar staff through recognizing an overdose and how to use the nasal spray devices.

“So you're going to want to peel open the blister, place the device in the person's nose and press the device, which will release all the medication at one time,” Clarke said, demonstrating the move. “It takes naloxone about two to eight minutes to start working. So what you want to do then is wait for two minutes before administering the second dose.”

Each of the bars the attendees work at will be equipped with new city-administered kits containing two doses of naloxone, a CPR mask, gloves and instructions as part of the “Narcan Behind Every Bar” campaign.

The program was first launched in December 2021 by the city’s Office of Nightlife. It was later codified into city law in the fall when Mayor Eric Adams signed a bill introduced by councilmembers Chi Ossé and Keith Powers that provides free overdose prevention medication and training to nightlife establishments across the city.

The program is part of a concerted effort by the city to curb record-high overdose deaths, which have been largely driven by drugs cut with fentanyl, a cheap synthetic opioid that was found to be involved in more than 80% of overdose deaths in 2021, officials said.

For Lucky Jack’s owner Meghan Joye, who also owns several other bars in Manhattan, the decision to participate in the program was an easy one. She first put a Narcan kit behind the counter at Donnybrooks in Manhattan in 2019 after getting her hands on one at an NYPD Community Council where the Department of Health was presenting.