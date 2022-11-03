Overall, 207 people were killed in crashes so far this year, the data shows. While the number of cyclists and pedestrians killed were down slightly from pre-pandemic levels, the number of people killed on vehicles like electric scooters was up dramatically.

The number of people who’ve died on city streets in traffic collisions so far this year is down slightly from last year, but still 14% higher than pre-pandemic levels, according to the latest data released by the Department of Transportation, accounting for deaths through Nov. 1.

Sixteen children have been killed on city streets, according to the group Transportation Alternatives, including a 9-year-old killed on the sidewalk in Sheepshead Bay and a 5-year-old who was killed by a hit and run driver in East Elmhurst — both in September. This year has seen the most deaths of children since Vision Zero was implemented in 2013 under former Mayor Bill de Blasio, the group said.

In the past three months, the city also saw a spike in hit-and-runs where someone was critically injured — up to 30 people. Not a single case was closed, according to NYPD data.

“We had a difficult year with overall traffic fatalities,” said Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez, speaking at a press conference on Sunday, about the latest traffic death figures. “This is what this administration inherited. But a bright spot has been that we have had among the fewest pedestrian fatalities this year in record history.”

That day Rodriguez announced the city had bulked up safety measures at 1,200 intersections around the city so far this year, surpassing a goal set by the Adams administration shortly after he took office in January. Those additional protections include things like all-way-stops, daylighting intersections with bike corrals, raising sidewalks and adding turn-calming measures.

Advocates have congratulated the administration on progress on that front, but pointed to the stalled progress on Adams’ promise to build out 300 miles of protected bike lanes and 150 miles of bus lanes during his first term.

“Mayor Adams’ completion of more than 1,200 intersection safety upgrades is proof that this administration can deliver on its goals,” said Danny Harris, Executive Director of Transportation Alternatives. “Now, we need the Adams administration to demonstrate the same commitment to meet and exceed other requirements…and ensure that no one needs to fear death or injury when crossing the street in New York.”

Clayton Guse contributed reporting.