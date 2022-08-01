Happy Monday and welcome to August! Programming note: Extra Extra is on hiatus because James Ramsay is out today.
- It’s nearly impossible to find an affordable apartment in New York City right now. The Times cites zoning, building costs, and “the inability of state and local politicians to agree on meaningful solutions,” in a new deep dive exploring what’s caused the crisis.
- A new study found that Manhattan's tourism numbers in June were down 14 percent compared to 2019, while Brooklyn was up 5 percent over 2019.
- Of the 1,232 people surveyed in The Cut about their dating app usage, 958 had experienced ghosting.
- Iowa Airbnb listings use the word "Midwestern" more often than any other state. Other popular words in listings from the region include: walleye, heartland, conservatory, Lutheran, and rehabbed.
- City Limits, a non-profit newsroom of seven people, has been producing a more comprehensive homeless census than the city, which employs hundreds of thousands, per a recent New Yorker article.
- U.S. Senator Tim Scott’s new book says he’s planning to run for president in 2024, but the South Carolina Republican says his own book is wrong: “That’s fascinating that that’s the copy on the book.”
- Passenger trains in the United States move slower than they did 60 years ago, and there aren't currently any plans to create a high speed rail network on par with the rest of the modernized world.
- Also, congrats to this cat, very good work:
(She did it.) pic.twitter.com/jzQvFj4I94— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) July 31, 2022