Severe thunderstorms are expected and a tornado watch is in effect until 7 p.m. Friday for a stretch of the northeastern United States, including some New Jersey suburbs of New York City and swaths of Pennsylvania, according to the National Weather Service.

In addition to the threat of tornadoes, the watch includes the possibility of hail up to two inches in diameter and high winds of up to 70 miles per hour. In New Jersey, more than a dozen counties should be on the lookout for extreme weather.

The storms are only expected to bring some rain and wind to the New York metro area.

The full list of New Jersey counties included in the watch are Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Salem, Somerset, Sussex and Warren.