A coyote stares into one of Gotham Coyote Project’s field cameras. Coyotes have been spotted in city parks and researchers say they're here to stay. Gotham Coyote Project

More than 30,000 migrants have come to New York City in recent months, driven in part by political decisions by Republican governors in the south who have sent busloads of families and single adults to Democratic strongholds in the northern U.S. Officials said late this month that they might reopen the controversial tent cities constructed to house the influx of people.

Media and immigrant rights activists gathered outside one of the three buses that arrived at the Port Authority Bus Terminal from Texas on Aug. 9, carrying 80-100 asylum-seekers from Central and South America. Reece T. Williams/Gothamist

Rikers Island conditions worsen Every month seemed to surface new examples of unsafe and deteriorating conditions at the city’s jail complex at Rikers Island. Gothamist’s exclusive story on a presentation given to local prosecutors included shocking photos and details, including proof of incarcerated people dragging sick detainees to get medical care or even administering chest compressions due to the absence of officers or medical staff; a detainee locked in a cage shower for more than a day; and a detainee who defecated on himself due to a lack of toilets and who was forced to stay in his dirty clothes until another detainee brought him clean ones. Deaths among detainees also climbed to historic highs in 2022: 11 people have died by suicide at the complex since last year, which is more than double that of the previous six years combined. Despite the federal monitor overseeing Rikers, 2022 has been the deadliest of the last 25 years for those incarcerated by New York City, with at least 19 inmates dying this year, according to Gothamist’s tracker. Nevertheless, Adams has rebuffed calls for a federal takeover of the jail. Subway struggles The ubiquitous OMNY ads may seem like they’ve been on train cars forever, but the new payment system rolled out in 2022. Gothamist’s explainer on how to use the cashless, MetroCard-less payment system easily made it onto the list of most-read stories. Allowing commuters to use their phones to ease through the turnstiles might have been the least controversial part of the MTA’s year. Also on the most-read list was a story about the plan to end the “conversational” seating arrangement on some train cars, ensuring the yellow and orange seats will be phased out in favor of newer models.