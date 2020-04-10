“My next available cremation date, if I put on a funeral today, is April 27th. That means a body [is] being held for 20-something days,” said Faiella. He said the backlog means he can’t pick up any more bodies from the hospitals.

“The hospitals want us to come—they really do,” Faiella said. “But it really comes down to the aspect of, we can’t hold the bodies for this extended period of time.”

Katie Mueller, with St. Michael’s Crematorium in Elmhurst, Queens, said they’re booking three times as many cremations as they usually do on a given day, but their earliest opening is now on April 22nd.

“We’re trying to do as much as we can,” she said, “We have triple shifts here in our crematorium.”

Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is refusing to talk about how the dead are being handled.

“The reason I don’t want to get into deep and graphic discussion on this issue is I just don’t think it’s fair to New Yorkers and I don’t think it’s fair to families who are grieving,” he said at a press conference Thursday. “I think the dignity that we have to give to all families that are suffering is not to make this a public issue.”

“Are we able to address this painful reality?” he asked. “My answer to all New Yorkers is yes.”

The city has recently quadrupled its morgue capacity to handle 3,400 to 3,600 bodies with a patchwork of refrigerated trucks and climate controlled tents, according to the Medical Examiner’s office. Aja Worthy-Davis, a spokesperson for the office, declined to say how much space was left. The city has said it may need to bury people temporarily at its public burial site on Hart Island if morgue capacity is exceeded. A spokeswoman declined to comment on how much space was left in city morgues.

On Thursday, the Associated Press published aerial photos showing large graves being dug on the island, and the city’s corrections department confirmed they’d increased burials dramatically, from 25 burials a week to 24 a day on Hart Island. And the city’s medical examiner had quietly changed its policy saying it would keep bodies for a “reasonable period of time,” before burial on Hart Island, which a spokeswoman last week said last week was as long as 90 days, reducing that down to 14 days.

An open letter from the National Funeral Directors Association published earlier this week asked Governor Andrew Cuomo to waive certain state liscensing requirements to allow out of state professionals to help. “Medical examiners and funeral homes in NYC are overwhelmed. Families are needlessly suffering because they can't bury their dead. The National Funeral Directors Association and funeral service professionals around the country want to help!” the group wrote.

The letter was originally reported by the NY Post.

But families who’ve lost loved ones to the virus are also having to make hard decisions. Anne Wolfson’s 95-year-old father died of pneumonia at a Riverdale nursing home Saturday and was presumed to have had the virus.

Her father had wanted to be cremated, but the family was told it would take weeks. Instead, they accepted an offer from the funeral home to bury him at a location in New Jersey at no additional cost. Six days later, the family was still waiting for confirmation that he’d been buried. “It’s probably sitting in a refrigerator some place,” Wolfson said.

She said her mother was cremated two years ago.

“We were able to arrange to have her ashes spread in a pretty place,” she said. “It feels strange not to be able to do that for my father.”