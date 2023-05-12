The MTA’s congestion pricing plan to toll motorists who drive in Manhattan south of 60th Street has made it through the federal government’s gauntlet of approvals — but new requirements for the program published Friday offer a more clear sense of how it will work. The Federal Highway Administration issued a letter last week giving the MTA near final approval of the tolls. The MTA said the FHWA now requires a break on the tolls for taxis, for-hire vehicles and low-income drivers. The requirements were published in the MTA’s final version of the environmental assessment for the program, which came nine months after the agency published a draft of the document for public comment. Friday’s release comes more than four years after lawmakers in Albany first approved the program. The exact cost of the tolls is not yet set — the prices must first be recommended by a group called the Traffic Mobility Review Board and approved by the MTA board — but the MTA is considering seven different scenarios that charge $5 to $23 to drive into the congestion zone. The charges would vary depending on the time of the day and type of vehicle, and state law requires the West Side Highway and FDR Drive be exempt from the tolls. It will take the MTA at least 310 days before launching the tolls, and a contractor hired by the agency must install tolling infrastructure and E-ZPass readers across Manhattan. The agency will allow the final environmental assessment to be reviewed by the public for 30 days, but officials plan no further public hearings.

This rendering published in 2019 documents obtained by Gothamist shows what some of the infrastructure used to collect congestion pricing tolls could look like. In this example, an arm with toll readers would be hung on a historic lampost on Central Park West. Obtained by Gothamist

The documents published Friday require the price of the overnight tolls to be at least 50% less than the cost to enter the zone during peak hours. And federal officials mandate that taxis, Ubers and Lyfts can only be charged a toll once per day, no matter how many times they cross in and out of the zone. The FHWA also requires that drivers who make $50,000 per year or less must get a 25% discount if they cross into the zone more than 10 times in a calendar month. The MTA estimates 16,000 drivers would be eligible for the low-income discount. Yellow taxi riders have since 2019 already paid a $2.50 surcharge for trips that start or end in Manhattan’s central business district. And trips that enter the area in Ubers or Lyfts are already hit with a $2.75 surcharge, or 75 cents if the ride is pooled. The state law passed in 2019 also requires those who live in the zone and earn less than $60,000 a year receive a tax credit for any congestion pricing toll they pay. Whatever the tolls cost, state law requires them to raise $1 billion a year. That money must be used to take out $15 billion in bonds to pay for mass transit upgrades in New York. And the new federal requirements mandate the tolls are pricey enough to significantly reduce traffic below 60th Street.

What is congestion pricing? A state law passed in 2019 allows the MTA to charge drivers a fee to enter Manhattan below 60th Street.

Drivers would not be charged if they remain on the FDR Drive or West Side Highway.

The revenue from the tolls is to be used for mass transit improvements.