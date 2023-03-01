Wearing a mask in public has become a part of life since early in the pandemic. But NYPD officials said local businesses may want to ask visitors to unmask, in an effort to prevent robberies.

NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said Tuesday that before the pandemic, business owners often asked customers to unmask before entering. Recently though, they have stopped making that request, and in some cases it’s allowed robbers to steal things and get away.

“People when they come in should show their face, they should identify themselves,” Maddrey said at a press conference. “If they feel like they want to put their mask back on after they identify themselves, for their safety, they should do so.”

Last year, robberies spiked nearly 30% over the two years before. So far this year, they have remained at last year’s levels, according to police data. In response, police officials said they will begin offering free security assessments to all local businesses.

The warning to unmask came after four unidentified men stole roughly $1.1 million worth of goods from a jewelry store last Wednesday afternoon in Queens, brutally assaulting a 78-year-old employee in the process.

One of the thieves, disguised as an Amazon delivery person, pretended to deliver a package. When the woman unlocked the door, he and his partners forced their way into the store.

Police said that the woman, who was pistol-whipped and kicked repeatedly by the thieves, suffered bruises and a blood clot. She was taken to New York Hospital Queens and is in stable condition, police said.

The four robbers fled the scene in a black Mercedes sedan. The NYPD is asking for the public's assistance in identifying them.