Fluffy, adorable, and nearly ready to leave momma’s nest and bore into a pigeon’s head with its razor sharp beak: Meet New York City’s newest peregrine falcon, born atop the Gil Hodges Memorial Bridge three weeks ago.

The freshly hatched chick was tagged by the city’s resident bird expert Chris Nadareski on Wednesday, MTA officials said.

It’s Nadareski’s annual duty, as the Department of Environmental Protection’s leading bird person, to scale the city’s bridges and count and tag freshly hatched peregrine chicks nesting with their parent falcon, who tend to mate for life.

Last year, two healthy chicks hatched at the Gil Hodges Memorial Bridge, and nine more were born across New York City, according to the DEP. The department didn’t immediately respond to a question about how many birds hatched in total across the five boroughs this year.

Peregrine falcons are considered the world’s fastest fliers, and can accelerate to speeds of more than 200 miles an hour when diving for their woebegone prey. But their speed was no match for the potency of modern chemicals, and the raptor reached the brink of extinction until the U.S. banned DDT in the 1970’s.

Breeding efforts in New York and beyond have helped the peregrine falcon population rebound and New York City is now considered home to the largest population of urban peregrine falcons of any place in the world. In 2019 there were reportedly 25 peregrine couples across the five boroughs. The birds have been spotted perching on Manhattan skyscrapers and nesting on the ledges of the Metropolitan Life Building and the St. Regis Hotel.

In the wild, peregrines have been known to devour birds as large as Sandhill Cranes and as small as a hummingbird, but in New York City, they often snack on the lowly, overfed, lopsided common pigeon — no match for this taloned, fighter-jet of a bird.

According to the Parks Department, Fort Washington Park is one of the best spots to eye the speedy bird, as it’s right below a nest at the pinnacle of the George Washington Bridge.