Powerful winds, large hail and a possible brief tornado could buffet the New York City metropolitan area on Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.
The agency deemed the five boroughs at slight risk of severe thunderstorms starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, in addition to the lower Hudson Valley, northeastern New Jersey and parts of southwestern Connecticut.
“A cold front this evening will bring a line of showers and thunderstorms, some of which may be severe,” read a warning from the NWS. “The primary threat is damaging winds and hail, but an isolated, brief tornado is also possible.”
Winds that could rise above 58 miles per hour could potentially damage trees and power lines, giving way to the possibility of power outages. Areas west of the Hudson River may see hail larger than an inch in diameter, but the NWS warned that smaller hail is still possible in any of the areas affected by showers or thunderstorms on Saturday.
A short-lived tornado is also possible, mostly west of the Hudson river and the city. Severe weather is expected until about 9 p.m. Saturday.