Powerful winds, large hail and a possible brief tornado could buffet the New York City metropolitan area on Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency deemed the five boroughs at slight risk of severe thunderstorms starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, in addition to the lower Hudson Valley, northeastern New Jersey and parts of southwestern Connecticut.

“A cold front this evening will bring a line of showers and thunderstorms, some of which may be severe,” read a warning from the NWS. “The primary threat is damaging winds and hail, but an isolated, brief tornado is also possible.”