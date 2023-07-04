The big news of the day isn't that Joey "Jaws" Chestnut won the men's round of the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest ... again. That almost always happens. He'd won 16 of the last 17 contests, and was the clear favorite coming into 2023. The big news is that the competition went on at all. After a nail-biting women’s competition in the morning, Mother Nature seemingly forced thousands of drenched revealers to give up their dreams of watching Chestnut take home his 16th Mustard Belt. The contest was first delayed, then police said it was called off shortly before 1 p.m. — even though as little as 15 minutes later, it was sunny and bright outside once again. Even still, the event's emcee, organizers and police huddled to discuss their options. the local press corps squatted under bleachers or packed into Pepper Palace to sample free hot sauce. A bit after 2 p.m, the show had gone on. Chestnut took the stage to the sound of screaming fans. The temperature had fallen to a cool-for-this-week 80 degrees, after the rainfall.

Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo celebrate their wins in the 2023 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on Coney Island. Bahar Ostadan/Gothamist

Chestnut’s eyes-shut strategy was simple: He funneled two dogs into his mouth while stuffing their buns into a cup of water, pulling a soggy fistful out just in time for the next bite. A liquid resembling bun water or dog juice dribbled down his arm with impressive consistency throughout the competition. He came in at 62 hot dogs, nowhere near his personal best of 76. “I’m sorry guys,” he said, looking disappointed. “No good excuses. I didn’t break the record, but I will be back next year. I’m gonna find a way to do it.” But he still took the win. Chestnut was such an overwhelming favorite that sports bettors had to risk $4,000 to win a net $100. The late-morning women’s competition was as joy-and-nausea-inducing as ever this year, with reigning champion Miki Sudo and Japanese competitive eater Mayo Ebihara stuffing their gullets neck-to-neck for 10 minutes. The two women seemed to be tied with 45 seconds left, but Sudo came out with a final count of 39.5 hot dogs and Ebihara with 33.25. Ebihara, weighing in at just 100 pounds, surprised the crowd with Berghain-like dance moves, shoving several dogs into her mouth with a teeth-brushing motion.

Defending champion Miki Sudo competes in — and wins — the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Sudo slid into her 9th victory by nonchalantly drenching her hot dog buns in water and pausing just once to belch. “I think it’s so cool to see another woman to step up and give me a run for first place, so I’ll be stepping up my training and my practice for 2024 because I know that 39 and a half is not gonna cut it next year," Sudo said after the contest. The same inclement weather that nearly sidetracked Tuesday's competition delayed the start of the Fourth of July Yankees-Orioles’ game at Yankee Stadium. Matthew Hickin and Nicholas Wert of Maryland stood shirtless and stoic at the site of the hot dog contest, as they waited for organizers to decide what to do. “Our shirts are off. We’re ready to go,” Hickin, 21, said. “We want to see some hot dogs go down.” Mark Sottile stood beside his Joey Chestnut fathead sign looking disappointed around 1:30 p.m., before news came that that contest would continue after all. “This is crazy. It’s just terrible. But what are you going to do?” he said. Sottile met the reigning champ earlier that day, and was still hoping to see him take home the Mustard Belt.

Matthieu Perrin, 23, traveled from Normandy, France to cheer on Joey Chestnut. Bahar Ostadan/Gothamist

Further back in the crowd, Brandy Earl celebrated her bachelorette party with more than one kind of dog. Earl’s friends and family decked out in hot dog t-shirts and sunglasses made their way to Coney Island from Oswego, New York to celebrate the blushing, mustard bride. “It’s a bucket list thing for me and my fiancé, but I took the girls instead,” Earl, 33, said. “I got a picture with Joey Chestnut already. ... It’s the best bachelorette party ever.” Matthieu Perrin, 23, traveled all the way from Normandy, France to see America’s greatness. He held a slightly misspelled sign that read, “I traveled 4,000 miles to see the king Joey Chesnut. Go Joey.” Perrin, 23, has been a fan since 2015. “I hope I get one of these hot dogs later,” he said. This post has been updated to reflect the continuation of the hot dog eating contest — despite an initial announcement it would be cancelled for rain — as well as to add statements from Miki Sudo and spectators, and the final results of the men's contest.