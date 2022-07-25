The National Weather Service extended its heat advisory for the New York-metro area through Monday, the seventh consecutive day of temperatures in the 90s.

Thunderstorms and flash flooding are also possible throughout the afternoon and evening Monday, the National Weather Service said, and could bring damaging wind gusts and up to a half an inch of rain.

In addition, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warned New York and other northeastern states from New Jersey to Maine faced a slight (2%) chance of a tornado touching down.