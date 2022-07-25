The National Weather Service extended its heat advisory for the New York-metro area through Monday, the seventh consecutive day of temperatures in the 90s.
Thunderstorms and flash flooding are also possible throughout the afternoon and evening Monday, the National Weather Service said, and could bring damaging wind gusts and up to a half an inch of rain.
In addition, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warned New York and other northeastern states from New Jersey to Maine faced a slight (2%) chance of a tornado touching down.
The storm is expected to plow through the area by 8 p.m., leaving cooler temperatures in its wake. Temperatures will peak in the high-80s on Tuesday and aren’t expected to break back into the 90s for the remainder of the week.
The sustained heat began last Tuesday, and caused several thousand New Yorkers to lose power throughout the weekend, mainly in parts of Queens and the Bronx. Con Edison avoided a major outage through Monday morning, when all but 283 households had their power restored.
“Our customers have made a great contribution by using energy wisely and helping us keep service reliable,” said Patrick McHugh, Con Edison’s senior vice president of Electric Operations for the utility, in a statement Sunday afternoon. “We urge everyone to stay focused on safety as we get to the end of this extended heat wave.”
If temperatures climb as high as they’re projected to Monday, the seven-day stretch will become the longest heat spell in the city since 2013. Though New Yorkers have braved hotter and longer streaks in the past; the summer of 1953 brought the longest heatwave in city history, lasting for 12 consecutive days.
The National Weather Service has recorded more frequent and longer days of extreme heat in New York City over the past several decades due to climate change.