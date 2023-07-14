Thunderstorms rolling through the New York City area could make for a wet and windy end of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologist Matthew Wunsch said a line of storms were expected to pass through New York and New Jersey around 8 a.m., but that the city shouldn’t expect anything too severe.

“The main threat with any of these storms is really going to be gusty winds and threat of heavy rainfall and flash flooding,” Wunsch said.

Stormy weather could stick around all day and into the evening, winding down around 10 or 11 p.m., Wunsch said.

The NWS issued a series of weather and marine warnings for the downstate region Friday morning, including the possibility of hail, though Wunsch said that’s “not super likely."

Temperatures in New York City are expected to hit a high of 86 Friday.