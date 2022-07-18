The scattered storms were expected to continue through early Tuesday morning. But once the storm clouds clear, the city will likely see at least six days of mostly sunny weather and temperatures pushing above 90 degrees, setting the stage for a heat wave through Sunday.

On Tuesday, temperatures are expected to climb to 93 degrees with a heat index of 96, which is how temperatures might feel when combined with humidity. Wednesday and Thursday are likely to be the steamiest, with highs of 95 degrees both days. It wasn’t immediately clear what the heat index would be.

The National Weather Service considers at least three days with temperatures over 90 degrees to be a heat wave. Temperatures above 90 degrees were projected to continue at least through Sunday.

The city typically activates its cooling centers when the heat index climbs above 95 degrees for two days or more. Ira Tannenbaum, a spokesperson for the city’s Office of Emergency Management said the agency would be providing an update on the heat later Monday.

If you’re looking for places to cool down without the air conditioning bill, here’s a map of the city’s public pools, blocks with the most shade, water fountains and spray showers.

And, of course, don’t forget the beach!