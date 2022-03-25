A three-year-old girl was shot by a stray bullet after leaving a day care center in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn Friday evening, according to the NYPD.

Police say the shooting happened outside the day care center near the corner of Riverdale Avenue and Amboy Street just after 6 p.m. within the 73rd Precinct. The child was struck on the shoulder from a bullet coming from an unknown direction, according to police. The still unidentified girl was rushed by NYPD officers to Brookdale Hospital, and later to Maimonides Medical Center where she was listed in stable condition.

The day care is inside a two-story building. A neighbor who spoke with Gothamist in a telephone interview said she was stunned after hearing the news.

"I'm in shock, this never happened," said the 21-year resident, who asked not to be named because she was uncomfortable speaking about the incident. "Never happened."

Investigators began canvassing the neighborhood for a possible shooter.

NYPD statistics show there to be 11 reported shootings occurring within the 73rd Precinct, the same number in the same time last year. The number of shooting victims has dropped 20%, from 15 to 12 the same time a year ago, according to statistics. Citywide, statistics show shootings have increased to 253 so far this year compared to 215 the same time a year ago.

The incident comes nearly two weeks after NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced the rollout of the Neighborhood Safety Teams who seek to reduce gun violence across the city.