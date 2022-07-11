A 16-year-old driver speeding in a Ford Mustang and a GMC Yukon collided on Hylan Boulevard on Staten Island Sunday night, killing three teen passengers and injuring six others, according to NYPD officials.

The two cars were traveling towards each other along the road in Tottenville, when the driver of the SUV tried to turn left onto Richard Avenue at around 8:45 p.m., officials said.

At that point, the Ford Mustang swerved into the opposing lane, colliding with the turning SUV. The impact sent the Mustang careening into a nearby tree, which severed the car in two and ejected two 15-year-old backseat passengers, Jesie Gil and Ashley Rodriguez, who both died at the scene. The front-half of the car kept traveling forward, eventually smashing against a small tree and telephone poll where it finally stopped. First responders rushed the 16-year-old front-seat passenger Fernanda Gil to the hospital where she died shortly after.

The 16-year-old driver of the Mustang, whose name was not released by officials, was taken to Staten Island University Hospital in serious but stable condition, police said. The SUV’s 47-year-old driver and four passengers all survived the crash with minor injuries. The SUV driver had a suspended license and was taken into custody at the scene, though he hadn't been formally charged as of Monday morning, NYPD officials said.

Local news footage from Pix 11 and CBS New York show the Mustang was mangled in the crash.

It wasn’t clear whether the 16-year-old driver had a learner’s permit, which would have required a licensed driver over the age of 21 to be in the car with him. Some 16-year-olds are eligible for junior licenses, though they’re still not allowed to drive alone within the five boroughs.

This story has been updated with additional information.