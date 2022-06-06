“To a certain extent, Tom Suozzi, has adopted a tone without her in the room, which is arguably condescending – that she doesn’t have the experience that he believes to lead the state effectively, that she doesn’t understand issues in government, and it would be very easy for him, it seems to me if that’s the tone, both in terms of his word choice and in terms of his manner, that he adopts in this debate that can be very badly alienating for women in the audience,” Birdsell said.

But that doesn’t mean Hochul will be given a pass. Greer also noted that while eyes will be on the tenor of Suozzi and Williams, Hochul’s demeanor will also be scrutinized.

“Oftentimes sitting electeds don’t want to do these things because they feel they’re sometimes beneath them,” Greer said, adding she’ll be watching for her tenor.

Will a breakout moment turn things around for Suozzi or Williams?

It’s decidedly clear Suozzi and Williams have struggled to gain momentum as illustrated by lackluster campaign fundraising figures. So the debate opens the door for Suozzi and Williams to come out swinging against Hochul.

But even if the two manage to take advantage of a breakout moment, Gyory says it’s highly unlikely that will turn around their campaigns.

“Gubernatorial debates have rarely had breakout moments,” Gyory said. “These sorts of debates are not given to the breakout moment. And if they come it’s more likely to come from someone making a mistake than from someone saying, ‘Oh my God, this is the second coming of Daniel Webster.’”

It’s unclear whether standout moments wI’ll peel away many votes from Hochul, according to Gyory. While Williams has carved a lane in the progressive voting bloc, and Suozzi garnered the centrist bloc, Gyory notes Hochul’s managed to attract both ends of the spectrum.

“If you look at the polling data she’s well regarded across the broad cross-section of the Democratic coalition and none of the other two can do that,” Gyory said. “Jumaane doesn’t have strength in the suburbs, and upstate, or amongst older white ethnic voters. Suozzi has no apparent strength amongst the important constellation of voters of color and he doesn’t appear to be anywhere upstate or in New York City. Hochul is the only one who seems to have built bridges to all areas of the state.”

Hank Sheinkopf, another Democratic strategist, agreed that a breakout moment won’t really save Suozzi’s or Williams’ campaign, pointing to Hochul’s greatest advantage.

“It’s almost impossible to defeat an incumbent governor in the primary,” Sheinkopf said.

He was a little more blunt when describing Williams’ chances of securing the Democratic nomination.

“Jumaane Williams ought to stay home because he’s really not in the race,” Sheinkopf said.