New York City schools have enrolled thousands of migrant students in more than 300 schools since July, according to newly released Education Department data analyzed by Gothamist. While individual reports have emerged across the city of school communities stepping up to embrace the newcomers, the new data offers the clearest picture yet of how thousands of new students living in homeless shelters and other temporary housing are enrolling in public schools in every borough. The education department data shows that 369 schools have received at least a total of 5,851 students identified through Mayor Eric Adams’ Project Open Arms, which aims to connect asylum-seekers with city services. City officials confirmed that the bulk of the students are migrants. The data shows that schools near recently opened emergency shelters and relief centers received large numbers of new homeless students. Some neighborhoods with large populations of Spanish speakers also saw surges in new students. Queens took in the most new students, with 1,936 new enrollees across 107 schools. The Bronx followed with an additional 1,516 new students at 113 schools. Some schools that specialize in teaching newly arrived immigrants also received large numbers of students. Experts cautioned that a precise tally of migrants who recently enrolled in city schools is difficult to determine. The city Department of Education says it doesn’t track students’ immigration status.

Schools Chancellor David Banks speaks to students at M.S. 181 in the Bronx, which enrolled migrant students. Photo by NYC Department of Education

The list of schools receiving additional funding also does not include children attending 3-K or pre-K. “I think we can glean from the data that there has been a significant influx of students and families into the New York City shelter who've recently arrived to this country and that many of the schools where they’re enrolled were not prepared for that influx. Nor was the shelter system,” said Jennifer Pringle, of Advocates for Children. In addition to highlighting areas where many new asylum-seeking students are arriving, the schools data illuminates parts of the city where migrant students and other homeless kids are not attending schools in large numbers, such as the Upper East Side, Lower Manhattan and Downtown Brooklyn. Last week, Adams and the education department announced $12 million in additional funding for schools that received six or more newly enrolled students in living homeless shelters. The education department then quietly published data on its website showing a breakdown of which schools received the funding, which amounts to $2,000 per student. The department pulled the data off its site, citing safety concerns, after an inquiry from Gothamist. Gothamist is not identifying individual schools. The map below shows the distribution of students by community district.