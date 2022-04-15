In the wake of the Sunset Park subway shooting, Mayor Eric Adams floated the idea of adding “something like metal detectors” to the entrances of stations to prevent weapons from getting onto trains. The comment created immediate pushback, as some questioned the feasibility of installing metal detectors at every turnstile across the city’s 472 stations.

Any New Yorker who has traveled by airplane knows that standard metal detectors are slow. No one wants to put their phone in a little bin while they’re rushing to their workplace. A spokesperson for the mayor later clarified that Adams wasn’t referring to airport-style detectors because “he knows that’s not practical.”

Adams, instead, was hinting at a new-age scanner that millions of New Yorkers are already walking through every year. City Hall has confirmed to Gothamist that one of the detectors under consideration is made by Evolv Technology, a security company based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Like other metal detectors, Evolv uses an array of magnetic sensors — 50 in total — to spot when a person is carrying metal. But these sensors are linked to machine-learning algorithms, a type of artificial intelligence, so that the company can not only spot a metallic object, but figure out its density or shape — such as the barrel of a gun.

Evolv officials say their main goal is to prevent mass casualty threats to a crowd by detecting weapons such as guns, large knives and bombs.

“We've written all the signatures for all the weapons out there,” Evolv CEO Peter George told Gothamist. “The magic is in the ability to discriminate between a phone and a firearm.”

When the scanner gets a hit, the system snaps a photo of the person and a red 3-D box hovers over where the suspicious object might be. The image also allows a nearby security guard to pull the person out of a crowd. This automated setup allows for a higher volume of foot traffic. The company says that its base model — the Evolv Express — can screen about 3,600 people per hour, which it says is 10 times faster than traditional metal detectors.