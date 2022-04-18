Seven years and about 3 months — that’s how much time Earthlings have left to drop net-carbon emissions below zero and limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Lose the race, and deadly heat waves and sea level rises increase dramatically, according to a recent U.N. report on climate change.

In the New York City, working to help stop that timer encompasses a vast reimagining of life – from the sea walls rising off the shores of Coney Island to fossil fuel divestments made by the $262 billion municipal retirement fund. City comptroller Brad Lander oversees the financial management of these projects, and in an attempt to centralize its updates and keep New Yorkers informed, his office has now unveiled the NYC Climate Dashboard.

This oversight tool will allow residents and decision makers to track the city’s progress on energy efficiency, carbon emissions and resiliency projects. The dashboard will also include maps for gauging heat waves and storm flooding risks.

“A lot of this is really kind of crystallized how much more we have to go,” said Louise Yeung, the first official to hold the position of climate officer at the city’s comptroller, “and then collectively across all the different parts of the city — from the park department to the department of environmental protection and the mayor’s office and our own office — where we need to push those levers to make progress.”